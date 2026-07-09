New warrant details reveal how fatal DeKalb police shooting unfolded

The Brief Newly released arrest warrants allege Officer Derrick Harris accidentally shot 19-year-old Seth Eccles while trying to handcuff him with one hand and holding his firearm in the other. The affidavits state Eccles had complied with police commands, was lying face down with his hands behind his back, and was being arrested when the gun discharged. Harris has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. The GBI's investigation remains ongoing.



Newly released arrest warrant affidavits are shedding new light on the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Seth Jayden Eccles by a DeKalb County police officer.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former DeKalb County officer charged in Avondale Estates backyard shooting

The documents, filed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, provide the most detailed public account yet of what prosecutors allege happened during Eccles' arrest on July 7.

Officer Derrick Harris Jr., 37, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in connection with the shooting. He was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department following the charges.

How the encounter began

What we know:

According to investigators, DeKalb County police officers and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents were searching for a person of interest in the armed robbery of a mail carrier earlier that day.

Authorities initially encountered Eccles but allowed him to leave before discovering he had an active arrest warrant.

Investigators said Eccles later ran into nearby woods after officers attempted to locate him again. Around 7 p.m., 911 callers reported a suspicious person moving through backyards along Rammel Way in Avondale Estates.

Officer Harris found Eccles in a backyard around 7:45 p.m., pointed his firearm at him and ordered him to get on the ground.

NEW: Affidavits describe moments before the shooting

What has been revealed:

The newly released affidavits allege Eccles complied with Harris' commands.

According to the warrants, Eccles was lying face down in a prone position with his hands behind his back while Harris attempted to place him in handcuffs.

Investigators allege Harris was holding his firearm in one hand while attempting to handcuff Eccles with the other when his gun accidentally discharged, striking Eccles.

The warrants state the shooting occurred while Harris was attempting to complete the arrest—not during a struggle or while Eccles was resisting.

The documents allege Harris' actions constituted a "gross deviation from the standard of care which a reasonable person would exercise in the situation."

Why Harris was charged

What they're saying:

The GBI alleges Harris consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk by attempting to handcuff Eccles while simultaneously holding his firearm.

According to the involuntary manslaughter warrant, investigators believe Harris caused Eccles' death without intending to do so, but while committing the misdemeanor offense of reckless conduct.

The reckless conduct charge alleges Harris endangered Eccles's safety by creating the circumstances that led to the accidental discharge.

Life-saving efforts followed shooting

After the shooting, officers and emergency medical personnel rendered aid to Eccles at the scene. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Officials respond

What they're saying:

DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick called the shooting "a profound" tragedy and extended condolences to Eccles' family, while acknowledging the emotional impact on members of the police department.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said Harris' termination and criminal charges demonstrate the county's commitment to accountability and transparency.

"The death of Seth Jayden Eccles is a tragedy," Cochran-Johnson said. "Today's criminal charges and the termination of our officer reflect our commitment to accountability."

Investigation continues

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to lead the independent investigation.

Officials have not said whether Eccles was armed at the time of the shooting, and authorities have not released any body camera or dashboard camera footage from the encounter.

The criminal case against Harris will now move through the DeKalb County court system.