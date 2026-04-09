Individual seriously injured in stabbing in DeKalb County
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A person is recovering after being stabbed at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, according to authorities.
What we know:
The incident happened just before 8 a.m. April 9 along Flat Shoals Road, where emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing.
Medics transported the victim to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released additional details about what led to the stabbing or whether any suspects have been identified.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.