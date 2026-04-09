Individual seriously injured in stabbing in DeKalb County

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The Brief A person was stabbed at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police have released limited information as the investigation continues.



A person is recovering after being stabbed at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, according to authorities.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. April 9 along Flat Shoals Road, where emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the stabbing or whether any suspects have been identified.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.