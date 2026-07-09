DeKalb rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff on Brownlee Road

Image 1 of 10 ▼ An Atlanta rape suspect is in custody following an hours-long police standoff along Brownlee Road in Atlanta on July 9, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A 50-year-old Atlanta man is in custody following an hours-long standoff on Thursday evening along Brownlee Road. Decon Tyrone Hopkinsbey faces charges for allegedly raping a sleeping woman at a Stone Mountain home on May 26. Authorities booked Hopkinsbey into the DeKalb County Jail, though official details on how the standoff ended remain unavailable.



A 50-year-old man accused of rape is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Atlanta on Thursday evening.

What we know:

Decon Tyrone Hopkinsbey, of Atlanta, was arrested after a standoff along Brownlee Road.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Hopkinsbey is accused of raping a woman as she slept at her home in Stone Mountain on May 26.

Hopkinsbey was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown how the hours-long standoff along Brownlee Road ended. Authorities have not released details regarding what led up to the standoff or if anyone else was injured during the incident. It is also unclear whether Hopkinsbey has retained legal representation.