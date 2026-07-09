Rental scam: Facebook Marketplace fraud leaves Mableton mom displaced

The Brief A Facebook Marketplace rental listing turned out to be an elaborate scam, stripping a young mother of her cash and home in Mableton. The victim discovered the house was actually owned by Opendoor, whose security along with police officers showed up when motion sensors went off. Opendoor warned that tech-savvy fraudsters frequently duplicate legitimate listings to deceive those looking for homes.



A Mableton mother faces an emergency relocation after falling victim to an intricate rental scam that cost her deposit and rent money.

Rental fraud

What we know:

Natalie Turner discovered a Mableton home listed on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the person who posted it. When she arrived for a tour, a man walked her through an app over the phone to grant her entry, demonstrating an expert understanding of the process. Despite seeing a sign stating "this house is not for rent," Turner accepted the man's explanation that he decided to rent it after it sat on the market for sale for six months.

The scammer sent a highly professional lease agreement and even completed requested repairs on the property. Turner transferred her rent and deposit through Zelle, but she found the door locked when she arrived to move in with her baby and dog. After entering through the back door, she realized the man had blocked her phone number. She says she called 911, only for emergency dispatchers to inform her the situation was a civil matter. Opendoor security and four police officers arrived 48 hours later. When Turner pulled out her lease, they explained she had been scammed and told her to contact Opendoor.

Opendoor Fraud Investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the scammer or if any suspects are being tracked by law enforcement.

Corporate Fraud Response

What they're saying:

"Opendoor was super kind to give me time to leave, but I have to leave by the 14th," Turner said. She also said the company assisted her financially due to her loss. Turner said she wants her experience to serve as a warning about the extreme lengths these scammers will go to cheat people.

Opendoor released a statement addressing the incident, noting that bad actors routinely scrape legitimate for-sale listings to pose as landlords. The company stated they maintain dedicated teams to detect, investigate, and report fraud when identified. Turner said she is now trying to move past the financial hit and focus on finding a safe home for her small family.

What you can do:

Turner set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds to find a new place to live.