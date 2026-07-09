The Brief France advanced to the World Cup semifinal, defeating Morocco 2-0. Soccer fans from both sides packed the Brewhouse in Little Five Points to watch the crucial match. Morocco fans remain deeply proud of their team's historic run. French fans are now looking ahead to a potential rematch with Argentina.



France has secured its spot in the World Cup semifinal after a dominant two-nil victory over Morocco.

The decisive match brought large, passionate crowds of fans from both nations together at a popular pub.

Little Five Points soccer watch

What we know:

Scores of soccer fans crammed inside the Brewhouse in Little Five Points to watch the high-stakes match. Unlike previous close games in the tournament, France controlled the pitch early. French fans celebrated as the team, known as Les Bleus, ran past Morocco for the victory.

French supporter Henri Ricard said, despite historical struggles, this year’s squad held it together. "What I love about the most about this team is the fact that they play so together," Ricard said. "They’re friends, they’re having a good time and that’s what we like to see." Alex Turjman was a little Morocco would be their "kryptonite." But he ended up excited. "I’m ecstatic. They played well," Turjman said. "I feel amazing. This was a big deal."

Proud Morocco fans reflect

What they're saying:

Morocco fans were disappointed but proud of their team. "To see them lose like this is a little heartbreaking," said fan Moulay Ettayebi, whose parents are from Morocco. "We knew this was the test. But, you know what? Quarterfinals, so you can’t be too upset. you got to be proud of the country."

Zainab Choudhary was saddened over the loss. "It’s really disappointing," Choudhary said. "But the fact they made it this far, really shows a lot. I love them. I love seeing them come out and seeing all the communities being all together."

Next semifinal match schedule

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who will fill the open slots for the upcoming tournament matches. Soccer fans will have to wait to see which teams will play in the semifinal match in Atlanta, scheduled for Wednesday, July 15.

World Cup title rematch

What's next:

French fans are already calling for a rematch against the team that beat them in the last World Cup. "We want a rematch against Argentina," Turjman said. "You know this is what we want. We deserve a rematch!"

Before that can happen, Les Bleus must first win their upcoming semifinal match down in Dallas.