'A big fireball': Witness describes dramatic RV fire in Dekalb County

The Brief An RV burst into flames on Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County, leading to multiple explosions near the I-85 interchange. Two adults, two children and a dog escaped safely before the vehicle was destroyed by fire. Police closed the road as firefighters responded, and no injuries were reported from the incident.



A motorhome caught fire and exploded on Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County on Monday night, sending passengers running for safety before firefighters arrived.

DeKalb County RV fire

What we know:

A motorhome burst into flames in the middle of Pleasantdale Road near the Interstate 85 interchange on Monday night.

Witness Patrick Ragland said he saw two adults and two children jump out of the vehicle. A woman told him to call 911 while a man ran back inside the burning RV to rescue a tiny dog.

Everyone got out safely before there were multiple explosions.

Police officers arrived within minutes and blocked off the road to secure the area.

Firefighters confirmed that the RV is gone, but no injuries occurred.

Pleasantdale Road explosion

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed what caused the motorhome to catch fire. The names of the family members involved in the incident have not been released.

Fireball on Pleasantdale Road

What they're saying:

Ragland described seeing black smoke and what looked like liquid fire dripping from the bottom of the vehicle before it burst into flames.

"Just what I thought would happen, happened, it blew up," Ragland said.

He recalled the woman's panic as the man ran back inside for the pet. "She was panicked when she told me to call 911. But when he ran back, I'm screaming at him, and she really was screaming, she went ballistic," Ragland said.

Ragland said he walked to the curb and called 911. "While I was speaking to dispatch, I saw it explode. I just dropped my arms and started running," he said.

When the police arrived, Ragland tried to warn an officer walking toward the vehicle. "I said, don't come over here because it exploded. He said, ‘Yeah, I know,’ and as soon as he gets over here, it exploded a second time," Ragland said.

A third explosion followed shortly after, which Ragland believes was a tire popping. He described the scene as "nothing but, like, a big fireball."

Returning to the scene on Tuesday to view a charred 12-foot stretch of road, Ragland reflected on the close call. "I'm still thinking what if it blows up like on TV. Well it did that, but we got everybody out, and the dog," he said.