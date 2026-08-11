Multiple suspects detained after man shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta Police Aggravated Assault Unit detectives investigate a shooting that left a 36-year-old man hospitalized and led to multiple suspects being detained near 1723 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW in West Atlanta on August 11, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW that left a 36-year-old man injured. Responding officers detained multiple suspects near the scene while the victim was taken to a hospital. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine what led to the gunfire.



A 36-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW in Atlanta.

What we know:

Evidence markers littered the roadway of the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW late Tuesday evening as investigators combed over the scene for evidence, reviewed surveillance footage, and spoke with witnesses.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were flagged down around 7:17 p.m. regarding a person shot.

Officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, though he was alert, conscious, and breathing when paramedics rushed him to a local hospital.

Police quickly detained multiple suspects near the scene, and investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to take over the case.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspects detained near the scene. Detectives have not confirmed what led to the shooting or if any formal charges have been filed.