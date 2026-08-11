Community tip leads to drug seizure and arrest of wanted fugitive

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The Brief A tip led law enforcement to arrest wanted fugitive Jay Jones in Floyd County on Monday night. Deputies from both warrant division shifts teamed up with Floyd County police to serve a search warrant. Officers seized illegal narcotics and recovered several firearms during the search, including one stolen gun.



A community tip led Floyd County law enforcement officers to track down and arrest wanted fugitive Jay Jones on Monday night.

Jay Jones' Floyd County arrest

What we know:

A tip from a community member alerted authorities to the exact location of wanted fugitive Jay Jones.

Deputies from both shifts of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office warrants division located Jones and teamed up with the Floyd County Police Department to obtain and execute a search warrant. Officers took Jones into custody safely on Monday night.

During the search, officers seized illegal narcotics and recovered multiple firearms, including one gun reported stolen.

Charges involving recovered firearms

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific charges Jones faces following his arrest.

Authorities have also not identified the type of illegal narcotics seized or the owner of the stolen firearm.