Man, 13-year-old killed in DeKalb drive-by shooting; teen arrested

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The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested in Decatur for a July shooting that killed 13-year-old Demarcus Shirley and 45-year-old Chauncey Newman. Authorities caught the teen on Flat Shoals Road after he avoided capture for nearly a week. The suspect faces 17 felony charges, including two counts of malice murder following a midnight raid on a home.



A teen suspect faces 17 felony charges after being arrested Tuesday in DeKalb County following a July 2 shooting that killed two people, including a 13-year-old.

What we know:

The 16-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of Flat Shoals Road, according to police.

DeKalb County deputies and U.S. Marshals tracked down the 16-year-old, who had been on the run since Aug. 5.

Gunfire broke out on July 2 when shooters sprayed a home with bullets on Rockcliff Road SE.

The attack killed 13-year-old Demarcus Shirley and 45-year-old Chauncey Newman while several young boys were inside for a sleepover. No other children inside the house were injured.

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What they're saying:

"This was a senseless act of violence that took two innocent lives and left families and a community hurting," Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said. "Our investigators worked diligently with the U.S. Marshals to get this individual off the streets and into custody. We will continue to pursue those responsible for violent crimes and work to keep our community safe."

The 16-year-old is in custody at a local youth detention center. He faces two counts of malice murder, 10 counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of the Street Gang Act and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named the 16-year-old suspect due to his age. Officials have also not confirmed a motive for the drive-by shooting or stated if other suspects are still being sought.