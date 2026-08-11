Nicholson man charged with child molestation

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The Brief Commerce police arrested a 49-year-old Nicholson man following a detailed investigation into disturbing allegations involving a juvenile. Robert Daniel Akers faces multiple serious criminal charges, including aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16. Local law enforcement officials confirm that the criminal investigation into these allegations remains ongoing at this time.



Commerce police arrested a Nicholson man last Thursday on multiple felony charges following an investigation into allegations involving a juvenile.

What we know:

Robert Daniel Akers, 49, of Nicholson was taken into custody by the Commerce Police Department on Aug. 6. The arrest stems directly from an ongoing investigation into allegations involving a minor.

Akers faces four criminal counts. These charges include aggravated child molestation, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery against a child under 16.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released additional details regarding how the initial allegations came to light. Specific circumstances surrounding the case remain undisclosed by law enforcement officials.

Authorities have not specified whether further arrests are anticipated as the case progresses. The investigation remains open and active.