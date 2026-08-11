McDonald's threat led to Bartow County deputy shooting

The Brief A Bartow County deputy fired a gun Tuesday morning following a reported threat at a Cartersville McDonald's. Authorities sealed off the adjacent Grassdale Suites motel with police tape as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took control. Witnesses describe hearing gunfire and claiming both the officer and a gun-waving man were injured in the exchange.



A Bartow County deputy fired their weapon Tuesday morning after responding to a report of a person pulling a gun on an employee at a McDonald's on Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to the McDonald's located at 1370 Frank Harris Parkway SE in Cartersville.

A deputy fired their weapon during the incident, prompting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation.

Police tape was placed around the nearby Grassdale Suites, located right next to the McDonald's.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Authorities are investigating after an officer was involved in a shooting in Bartow County on August 11, 2026. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Authorities have not confirmed further details, however witnesses described to FOX 5 Atlanta what they saw.

A woman staying at the motel said she was asleep when she heard gunshots fired.

"I was asleep, and I heard shots and I came out to see what happened. I asked my friend buddy what happened. He said the guy there was an officer are already here, and they just started shooting," Christy Chastain said.

Another witness, Michael Carpenter, said that the person went to McDonald's and was waving a gun around and an officer responded.

Carpenter said he heard the officer tell the man to put his hands up, but the man instead pulled out a gun and the two exchanged shots.

Carpenter claims that both the officer and man were injured by the gunfire.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed any further details regarding the incident. It remains unconfirmed by official sources whether anyone was injured or what caused the confrontation to escalate.