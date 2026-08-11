Jessica Motes defense asks judge to drop charges in child death case

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The Brief Defense attorneys in Hall County are asking a judge to dismiss murder charges in a capital punishment case against Jessica Motes. Lawyers claim the indictment lacks specific legal details regarding how a young girl died in October 2025. Court records show a motion hearing is set for Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. to address grand jury concerns.



Defense attorneys for a woman facing the death penalty in Hall County filed an amended motion asking a judge to throw out her indictment regarding the death of 4-year-old Autumn Fox.

What we know:

Lawyers representing Jessica Maria Motes argued in Hall County Superior Court that her indictment lacks critical details and violates her rights. Motes was charged Jan. 12 with malice murder, felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

The backstory:

The charges stem from the October 2025 death of Autumn Fox. Attorneys filed an amended motion last Wednesday asserting the prosecution failed to prove a direct link between alleged trauma and the girl's death.

Arrest warrants state Motes drove into a Sam’s Club parking lot on Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood on Oct. 26, 2025, and told her father she hurt the young girl and believed she was dead. Her father drove her away, and Fox was later found in the trunk of Motes' Nissan Sedan.

What they're saying:

Defense attorneys Melinda Ryals and Mark W. Alexander said the indictment accuses Motes of causing death through blunt force trauma by unknown means and exposure to fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine between Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, 2025.

They argued the paperwork lacks specificity and omitted the word "unlawfully" from the malice murder count, failing to meet constitutional standards required when seeking lethal injection or life without parole.

What we don't know:

Court filings do not clarify the exact cause of blunt force trauma or how the drug exposure occurred. Authorities have not confirmed the relationship between Fox and Moates.

What's next:

The defense asked Judge Burton to strike all counts and dismiss all pending charges. Court documents filed July 14 show a Sept. 4 hearing at 9 a.m. regarding a motion alleging unconstitutional grand jury composition, with non-evidentiary hearings set for Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

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