Prosecutors seek death penalty for Hall County woman accused of killing child

The Brief Prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty against Jessica Motes Motes is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, and first-degree cruelty to children in connection with the death of 4-year-old Autumn Fox. According to a grand jury indictment and arrest warrants, Motes is accused of causing the child's death through blunt force trauma and exposing her to a combination of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and xylazine.



A Hall County woman faces the death penalty after being accused of killing a child and trying to conceal the body, according to court records.

What we know:

Records filed in Hall County on Wednesday reveal that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for 36-year-old Jessica Motes after she declined a plea deal on Monday. The district attorney stated that Motes was offered a sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole; however, she was informed that if she declined the offer, the state would pursue the death penalty.

The backstory:

Motes is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, and first-degree cruelty to children in connection with the death of 4-year-old Autumn Fox. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in on Oct. 26 by the Oakwood Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation.

According to a grand jury indictment and arrest warrants, Motes is accused of causing the child's death through blunt force trauma and exposing her to a combination of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and xylazine. The warrants state the victim suffered a broken arm and multiple "pattern injuries" prior to her death.

What we don't know:

Police have never said how Fox died or where exactly her body was found. Officials haven't released the connection between Motes and Fox.