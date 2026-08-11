Atlantic Station under new management, input sought on future

The Brief Trademark Property Company has assumed management of Atlantic Station, the 138-acre mixed-use district in Midtown Atlanta. The company says it is evaluating Atlantic Station's strengths and opportunities as it considers the development's future. A community survey is expected to launch in the coming weeks to gather feedback from residents and visitors.



A new company has taken over management of Atlantic Station and is asking the community to help shape the future of the Midtown Atlanta development.

What we know:

Trademark Property Company has assumed management of the 138-acre mixed-use retail district, which includes shops, restaurants, entertainment, offices and residences.

The company has more than 30 years of experience developing, investing in and managing mixed-use communities across the country.

What's next for Atlantic Station

What they're saying:

Trademark CEO Terry Montesi said the company is evaluating Atlantic Station's existing strengths and looking for opportunities to take the destination "to the next level."

As part of that process, Trademark plans to seek input from people who live, work, shop and spend time at Atlantic Station.

What's next:

A community engagement survey is expected to launch within the next couple of weeks to gather feedback about the development and what people would like to see there in the future.

The management change comes as Atlantic Station continues to evolve its mix of retail, dining, entertainment and other uses.

More information about the management transition is available through Trademark Property Company's announcement.