Fayetteville water, sewer rates rise under 5-year plan

The Brief Fayetteville water and sewer rates increased 5% on Aug. 1. The city estimates the increase will add about $1 to $2 to customers' bills, depending on water use. Annual 5% increases are planned through July 2030 to help pay for upgrades and maintenance to the city's aging system.



Fayetteville residents will pay more for water and sewer service after the latest in a series of planned rate increases took effect Aug. 1.

What we know:

The Fayetteville City Council approved the increases last year as part of a five-year plan that calls for water and sewer rates to rise 5% annually through July 2030.

City officials estimate the latest increase will add about $1 to $2 to a typical customer's bill, although the actual amount will depend on water usage.

Why rates are increasing

What they're saying:

The city said the additional revenue is needed to cover the costs of maintaining and upgrading Fayetteville's aging water and sewer infrastructure.

Parts of the system date to the 1930s and 1940s, increasing the need for repairs, maintenance and modernization.

The annual increases are intended to spread those costs over several years rather than impose a larger rate hike at one time.

Residents can find additional information about the rate changes on the City of Fayetteville website.