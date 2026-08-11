Lawrenceville seeks public input on city's 5-year plan

The Brief Lawrenceville leaders are developing a new five-year strategic plan to help guide the city's future. Mayor David Still is encouraging residents, business owners and other community stakeholders to participate. The first community listening session is scheduled for Oct. 6, and online engagement will remain open through Oct. 10.



Lawrenceville city leaders are asking residents and business owners to help determine the city's priorities for the next five years.

What we know:

The city is developing a five-year strategic plan designed to guide Lawrenceville's future, and officials are seeking feedback from people who live, work and do business in the community.

Mayor David Still released a video encouraging residents, business owners and other stakeholders to participate in the planning process and share their ideas about Lawrenceville's future.

How to get involved

What you can do:

The first community listening session on the strategic plan is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6. The session will give participants an opportunity to provide feedback and discuss priorities for the city.

People who cannot attend the session will also have an opportunity to participate online. Lawrenceville's community engagement website will remain open through Oct. 10.

Feedback collected through the listening session and online engagement will be considered as city leaders develop the five-year plan.