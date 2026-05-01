Jessica Motes trial: Judge sets timeline in child murder case

The Brief A judge set a schedule in the murder case despite a key autopsy report still not being finished. Jessica Motes faces multiple charges and the death penalty in the death of a 4-year-old girl. Defense attorneys say the missing autopsy is critical to their case as hearings are set through October.



A Hall County judge on Friday set a new timeline for a death penalty case against a woman accused of killing a 4-year-old girl, even as a critical autopsy report remains unfinished.

What we know:

Jessica Marie Motes, 36, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another in connection with the October 2025 death of Autumn Fox. Prosecutors filed notice in March that they intend to seek the death penalty.

Autopsy results delayed

What they're saying:

During the hearing, prosecutors told the court the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not completed the autopsy, describing the process as lengthy and involving multiple medical examiners and additional testing on the child’s remains. They said an informal opinion on the cause of death was used to secure the indictment, but a final report is still pending.

Defense attorneys argued the missing report is critical to their strategy, saying it will directly impact what motions they file and how they prepare for trial. They indicated they may need additional time once the report is complete and said they are currently considering filing every possible motion until they can narrow their approach.

Judge declines to delay case

What we know:

The judge declined to delay the case further, citing the need to avoid pushing the trial into an unknown timeframe, and instead set a series of deadlines. Arraignment is scheduled for July 8, with hearings on jury challenges and pretrial motions set for August and September. Additional evidentiary hearings could take place in October.

Attorneys for Motes also told the court she is indigent and requested additional legal resources, including potential involvement from the state’s capital defender’s office and funding for expert witnesses. Both defense attorneys outlined their experience handling serious felony and death penalty cases as part of the proceedings.

The case had previously been delayed ahead of jury selection, and legal observers have noted the pace of the prosecution is unusually fast for a death penalty case, which often involves extensive pretrial preparation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hall County death penalty trial for Jessica Motes continued

Motes remains in custody and told the court she has no objections to her attorneys or how they are handling her defense.

Why was Motes charged

The backstory:

Motes is accused of murder in the death of Autumn Fox, 4, in October 2025. According to arrest warrants, Motes caused the girl's death through blunt force trauma and exposed the child to a mixture of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and xylazine. Investigators also claim Motes tried to hide the body.

Prosecutors previously offered Motes a deal of life without parole, but she turned it down.

The relationship between Motes and Fox has not been explained.