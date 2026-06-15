Gov. Kemp appears on campaign trail with Burt Jones, Derek Dooley

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones ahead of Tuesday’s Republican runoff for governor. Kemp campaigned with Derek Dooley in the Republican U.S. Senate runoff, while President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with nearly 483,000 early and absentee ballots already cast.



Georgia’s primary runoff elections are Tuesday, and several of the state’s highest-profile Republican contests are drawing late attention from Gov. Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump.

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The runoffs will decide nominees for key statewide and federal races, including governor and U.S. Senate. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast ballots.

Kemp backs Jones for governor

What they're saying:

Kemp appeared with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Monday after endorsing him in the Republican runoff for governor.

Kemp said he chose to support Jones because he believes Jones understands how to govern and can be ready on day one. Jones thanked Kemp for the endorsement and said he has learned from the governor during their years working in state government.

Jones is facing businessman Rick Jackson in the GOP runoff. President Trump has also endorsed Jones in the race. The winner will face Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in November.

Senate race draws competing endorsements

In the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate, Kemp campaigned Monday with former college football coach Derek Dooley in Chamblee.

Dooley said his focus remains on earning support from Georgia voters, regardless of outside endorsements. Kemp has described Dooley as a political outsider and argued that background could help Republicans in the general election.

Dooley is facing U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who received Trump’s endorsement over the weekend. Trump said Collins is best positioned to take on Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

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