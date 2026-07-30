Child finds loaded gun inside DeKalb home, accidentally shoots man

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The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating an accidental shooting on Summit Creek Drive on Wednesday night. A child found a loaded, unsecured gun inside a home and accidentally shot a man in his 20s. Paramedics took the injured man to a hospital in stable condition.



A child found an unsecured, loaded gun inside a DeKalb County home Wednesday night, accidentally shooting a man in his 20s, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers rushed to the 1100 block of Summit Creek Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a person shot. The address is listed as the Affinitee at Stone Mountain apartment complex.

Dispatchers initially told responding officers that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

When officers arrived at the home, they spoke with the victim and witnesses at the scene.

Investigators learned that a child inside the home found an unsecured, loaded firearm and accidentally fired it, striking the man.

Emergency crews transported the injured man to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DeKalb County police are investigating an accidental shooting that happened off of Summit Creek Drive on July 29, 2026. (FOX 5)

In response to the shooting, the department urged residents to secure their weapons.

"We will take this time to remind everyone that the DeKalb County Police Department offers free gun locks to the community. They can be picked up from any of the four DKPD precincts," the DeKalb County Police Department said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the age of the child or the exact relationship between the child and the victim.

Authorities have also not stated if any charges will be filed in connection with the unsecured firearm.