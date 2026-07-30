Bullets hit 13-year-old's bedroom in southwest Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating gunfire on early Thursday that struck a child's bedroom in the 800 block of Coleman Street SW. Bullets hit a southwest Atlanta home while a 13-year-old child slept inside, though no injuries were reported, according to police. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, but authorities have not announced any suspect descriptions or arrests in the case.



An early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta damaged a home on Coleman Street, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers rushed to the 800 block of Coleman Street SW around 1:25 a.m. Thursday following reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they discovered bullet damage to a home, including a 13-year-old's bedroom where the child was sleeping.

Despite multiple rounds striking the house, officers reported no injuries. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard several gunshots fired in the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information regarding potential suspects or motives behind the shooting.

Authorities have also not detailed whether investigators identified any vehicles or fleeing individuals tied to the gunfire.