Georgia voters set to decide key runoff races Tuesday

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The Brief Georgia voters will return to the polls Tuesday to settle several high-profile primary runoff contests for statewide and federal offices. The Republican runoffs for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing the most attention and could shape the state's political landscape heading into November. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with nearly 483,000 early and absentee ballots already cast.



Georgia voters will return to polling places Tuesday to decide a series of primary runoff elections that will determine party nominees for some of the state's most influential offices.

What we know:

Several major races remained unresolved after last month's primary elections, forcing candidates into runoff contests because no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote. The winners will advance to the November general election, where control of key statewide offices and a U.S. Senate seat will be on the line.

Election officials say nearly 483,000 early and absentee ballots have already been cast ahead of Election Day, though turnout in runoffs traditionally falls below primary election participation.

Governor's race takes center stage

What we know:

The most closely watched contest is the Republican runoff for governor.

Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones and businessman Rick Jackson are battling for the GOP nomination in a race that has attracted millions of dollars in campaign spending and drawn significant attention from party leaders.

The contest comes as Republicans look to maintain control of the governor's office following Gov. Brian Kemp's departure due to term limits.

Kemp recently endorsed Jones, praising his record in the Georgia Senate and as lieutenant governor. The winner will advance to face Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms in November.

RELATED: Gov. Brian Kemp endorses Burt Jones for Georgia governor race

Senate runoff could shape national politics

What we know:

Another race drawing statewide attention is the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is facing former college football coach Derek Dooley for the chance to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in the fall.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Collins in the runoff, adding another high-profile element to the race.

The Senate contest is expected to be one of the most closely watched elections in Georgia this year as Republicans seek to reclaim the seat Ossoff won in 2020.

For complete Election Day coverage and live results as polls close Tuesday night, visit FOX 5 Atlanta or stream coverage live on the FOX LOCAL app.

Other statewide contests on the ballot

What we know:

Voters will also decide nominees in several other runoff elections, including races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner, state school superintendent and Public Service Commission.

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Congressional runoff elections are also scheduled in Georgia's 7th and 11th congressional districts.

The outcomes will help finalize each party's slate of candidates before attention shifts to the November general election campaign.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia runoff election: More than 100,000 ballots cast as early voting begins

What voters need to know

What you can do:

Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Georgia law allows anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. to cast a ballot, even if voting continues after polls officially close.

Voters can verify their polling location, registration status and sample ballot through Georgia's My Voter Page or by contacting their county elections office.

Tuesday's results will set the stage for a busy election season that includes a special election for Georgia's 13th Congressional District in July and the statewide general election in November.