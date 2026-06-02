Why Josh McLaurin thinks he can flip Georgia's lieutenant governor seat

The Brief Advanced voting for Georgia's Democratic primary runoff election for lieutenant governor begins this Saturday, featuring a high-stakes showdown between Josh McLaurin and Nabilah Parkes. The statewide race centers on contrasting legislative strategies for handling the Republican majority at the state Capitol. Bipartisan cooperation and grassroots coalition building have emerged as central debate points as the primary runoff enters its final stretch.



State Senator Josh McLaurin and former State Senator Nabilah Parkes are making a final grassroots push across Georgia as advanced voting for the Democratic primary runoff election for lieutenant governor begins this Saturday.

Georgia Primary Runoff

What we know:

The race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor is entering its final stretch following a year of intense statewide campaigning and Sunday's Atlanta Press Club debate. McLaurin is leveraging his extensive campaign footprint to win over key voters, outpace Parkes and capture the nomination, according to campaign details.

While both candidates are closely aligned on key issues, a sharp contrast has emerged over legislative strategy and how to handle the Republican majority at the state Capitol. Parkes has questioned McLaurin's legislative record, arguing that working across the aisle with Republicans ultimately disadvantages Georgia Democrats.

McLaurin defended his track record, countering that bipartisan cooperation is essential to passing legislation and achieving results under a Republican majority.

"What is a real campaign is spending a year going everywhere in the state, building coalitions, meeting people, hearing about their issues and then amplifying those stories back at the state Capitol and improving Democratic messaging as a whole," McLaurin said.

As the election draws near, McLaurin expressed strong optimism about his ground game and his path forward against Parkes. He insisted that his history of legislative results and his ability to work with the GOP make him uniquely qualified to break through the partisan divide, win over crucial independents and flip the seat this November.

"If you are in the lieutenant governor role, there might still be a Republican Senate majority for several years," McLaurin explained. "We're going to have to have a personality who not only fights for Democratic values but also can find a way to navigate that very tough environment."

State Capitol strategy

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact early voting locations or the hours for this Saturday's advanced voting across all Georgia counties. Additionally, public polling data has not been released to show which candidate holds an advantage following Sunday's Atlanta Press Club debate.