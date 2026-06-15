Johns Creek attorney sentenced to prison for tax evasion

The Brief A licensed Johns Creek attorney was sentenced to prison after hiding his income to evade nearly $1.5 million in federal taxes. The tax scheme involved routing corporate earnings through dozens of self-issued checks across seven different businesses. Along with federal prison time, a judge ordered the man to pay nearly $2 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.



A Johns Creek attorney will serve more than a year in federal prison after concealing his income to evade nearly $1.5 million in personal income taxes, according to federal prosecutors.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May handed down the sentence following a complex investigation by federal authorities.

What we know:

Amjad Ibrahim, 60, of Johns Creek, was sentenced to one year and three months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Ibrahim, who has been an attorney since 1994, willfully evaded paying federal income taxes for the 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 tax years, prosecutors said.

Court records show he managed and earned substantial income from at least seven businesses during that timeframe. To hide his earnings, he issued at least 70 checks to himself totaling approximately $700,000.

Chief Judge May ordered Ibrahim to pay $1,934,115 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and a $35,000 fine.

The sentencing occurred on June 12, just days after the conviction.

Ibrahim previously pleaded guilty and was convicted of three counts of tax evasion on Dec. 16, 2024.

As part of his plea agreement, he was required to file back tax returns covering the tax years 2016 through 2023.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific federal correctional facility where Ibrahim will serve his sentence or the exact date he must report to prison.

It also remains unclear what specific types of businesses Ibrahim operated or whether additional individuals face charges related to the tax evasion scheme.

What they're saying:

"Ibrahim was a licensed attorney fully aware of his legal duty to file returns and pay federal taxes. Rather than meeting his obligations and paying the taxes he owed to the government, he intentionally and deceptively concealed his income," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "This prison sentence should send a clear message that my office will pursue, prosecute, and punish tax cheats."

Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman of the IRS Criminal Investigation Atlanta Field Office added context to the tracking methods used by federal authorities.

"This case sends an unmistakable message that if you try to hide income and cheat the tax system, IRS Criminal Investigation will find you," Hardeman said. "Our special agents are highly skilled at following the money, uncovering complex schemes, and ensuring that those who try to cheat the tax system are held fully accountable."