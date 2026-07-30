How a fake app checkout trick led to $25K in stolen Walmart goods

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The Brief Soni Wells faces shoplifting charges after police said she stole at least $25,000 in merchandise from Walmart locations across Cobb County. Authorities said she fraudulently used a self-checkout phone app, waited for the terminal to time out and walked out without paying. Investigators suspect the ongoing scheme spanned multiple months and involved additional unconfirmed store thefts across neighboring metro area communities.



A Powder Springs woman faces multiple theft charges after police said she repeatedly faked self-checkout app payments to steal tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Cobb County Walmart stores.

Cobb County Walmart shoplifting

What we know:

Investigators said Soni Suncerea Wells, of Powder Springs, engaged in a multi-month shoplifting spree targeting Walmart Supercenters across Cobb County.

According to court documents, Wells pulled off at least 25 separate thefts using a consistent scheme at self-checkout lanes.

The arrest warrant states that Wells would pretend to use Walmart's "Scan & Go" app on her phone. She would scan items as she walked through the store, wait at the checkout kiosk until the pay point timed out, power down her phone and walk out to a waiting vehicle with unpaid merchandise.

By the numbers:

Court records list 15 specific Cobb County incidents between Dec. 27, 2025, and March 31:

Dec. 27, 2025, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. in Marietta ($1,043.38 in stolen goods)

Jan. 6 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 6520 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy. SW in Marietta ($178.51 in stolen goods)

Jan. 7 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 6520 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy. SW in Marietta ($666.68 in stolen goods)

Jan. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 6520 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy. SW in Marietta ($1,203.54 in stolen goods)

Jan. 21 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 6520 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy. SW in Marietta ($1,371.00 in stolen goods)

Jan. 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 6520 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy. SW in Marietta ($1,093.58 in stolen goods)

Jan. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 6520 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy. SW in Marietta ($702.45 in stolen goods)

Feb. 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. in Marietta ($505.03 in stolen goods)

Feb. 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. in Marietta ($518.07 in stolen goods)

Feb. 8 from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. in Marietta ($1,169.04 in stolen goods)

March 12 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 210 Cobb Pkwy. S. in Marietta ($301.70 in stolen goods)

March 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. in Marietta ($863.46 in stolen goods)

March 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. in Marietta ($875.08 in stolen goods)

March 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at 210 Cobb Pkwy. S. in Marietta ($1,236.51 in stolen goods)

March 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 1133 East-West Connector in Austell ($916.19 in stolen goods)

What's next:

Officers booked Wells into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where she is being held as court proceedings begin. Court documents indicate Wells also has several active warrants for failing to appear in court for shoplifting cases in neighboring counties.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed the exact circumstances leading up to the arrest of Wells or whether accomplices drove the getaway vehicle. Authorities also have not released a complete count of thefts that may have taken place outside Cobb County jurisdiction.

"Obviously, the cases that were included on the arrest warrant are ones that we know about, there could be others at other Walmarts or other stores that we're not aware of," Sgt. Eric Smith said.

Why you should care:

Police emphasized that ongoing retail theft creates financial damage that extends directly to everyday shoppers.

"Things that, you know, if you look at the big picture, the prices that all of us pay sometimes are based on the fact that some people are stealing items, so then the business incurs a loss," Smith said. "So in order to compensate for that, they will raise prices."