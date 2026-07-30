Wanted person rammed patrol cars before chase and capture, police say

article

The Brief Atlanta police took a wanted person into custody Thursday afternoon following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase. The suspect rammed two patrol cars and struck two other vehicles before fleeing on foot, according to preliminary information from police. Authorities established a perimeter and caught the suspect without further incident, reporting no critical injuries.



Atlanta police arrested a wanted person Thursday afternoon after a pursuit where the suspect rammed two patrol cars and struck two other vehicles in Zone 6, according to authorities.

What we know:

Around 3:29 p.m. Thursday, Atlanta Police officers located a possible wanted person inside a vehicle near Euclid Ave. NE and Moreland Ave. NE, according to preliminary information from police. When officers attempted to box the vehicle in, the suspect rammed two patrol vehicles and drove off.

A brief pursuit ended near North Ave. NE and Moreland Ave. NE after the suspect's vehicle struck two additional vehicles. The suspect ran from the crash scene, but officers set up a perimeter and took the person into custody without further incident, according to police. No critical injuries were reported, and charges are pending.

Atlanta Police officers arrested a wanted suspect after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase near Euclid Avenue and Moreland Avenue in Little Five Points, where the driver rammed two patrol cars and struck two other vehicles on July 30, 2026. (FOX 5 Atla Expand

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or detailed the specific charges the person was originally wanted for. Authorities also have not stated the extent of minor injuries or the financial damage estimate to the vehicles involved as the investigation continues.