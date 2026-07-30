Recognize him? FBI releases rendering to identify 2008 cold case victim

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The Brief FBI Atlanta and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have released a newly updated forensic facial reconstruction of a homicide victim whose remains were found in 2008. For nearly two decades, the identity of the man, whose remains were discovered near I-85 in Jackson County, has remained unknown. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the rendering or knows of someone who went missing around 2008 to submit a tip online.



The FBI Atlanta and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) have released a rendering of a 2008 cold case victim, hoping someone will be able to identify him.

What we know:

According to the FBI, the man's remains were found near I-85 in Jackson County in 2008.

For nearly two decades, the man has remained unidentified.

The agency said the newly updated forensic facial reconstruction was able to create a rendering of what the man may have looked like.

What we don't know:

FBI agents have not released any information about how the man died, but said he was a homicide victim. Officials did not say exactly when the homicide took place or how long the man's remains had been near the interstate before being discovered in 2008.

Authorities do not know the name, age, or background of the victim.

It remains unknown who the victim's family members are or if they are actively searching for him.

What you can do:

GBI and FBI investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man or knows someone who disappeared in this area around 2008 to submit a tip online here: https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online