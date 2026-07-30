Kayaker missing on Carters Lake after Tuesday's severe storms

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The Brief Search teams are using drones and kayaks near Carters Lake in Ellijay to locate a 37-year-old man who vanished during a recent storm. Sean Michael Cunningham was last heard from Tuesday, July 28 at 11:26 p.m., when he took shelter under a dock on Carters Lake near Woodring Campground. Kayakers found Cunningham's backpack, and officials located his truck, but searchers continue scanning the area for any sign of him.



Authorities are scouring Carters Lake in Ellijay after a 37-year-old man disappeared during a severe storm Tuesday night.

What we know:

Search teams are using a drone team, kayaks and ground crews to find Sean Michael Cunningham. Cunningham last made contact at 11:26 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, before his phone battery died.

He was taking cover from a storm under a dock on Carters Lake near Woodring Campground while out in a canoe. Kayakers later found his backpack, and searchers located his truck in the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether search teams have found the canoe Cunningham was using during his trip. Officials have also not released any details regarding potential sightings or clues discovered since finding his truck and backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help locate Cunningham is asked to contact law enforcement immediately. You can reach the Georgia Department of Natural Resources at (800) 366-2661, the Murray County Sheriff's Office at 706-695-6222 or the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office at 706-635-8911.