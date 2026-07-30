Tucker man gets second life sentence after pub shooting conviction

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The Brief Quinterius Sutton was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, plus 15 years, after being convicted in the deadly 2023 shooting outside a Tucker pub. He was convicted of felony murder after investigators proved all 11 bullet casings found at the scene came from a single weapon, disproving his claim that 21-year-old Trevor Stephenson shot at him first. Sutton will serve the new sentence consecutively to a separate life sentence handed down last month after he pleaded guilty to a 2024 gas station murder in Chamblee.



A 28-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing a man outside a Tucker pub in 2023, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Quinterius Sutton is now serving a second life sentence after he was recently convicted in the 2023 shooting death of Trevor Stephenson, 21.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office, Stephenson was found shot multiple times outside the pub located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road just around 8:30 p.m. on August 23, 2023. Bystanders tried to perform CPR, but he died from his injuries.

As authorities continued their investigation and interviews, Sutton admitted to shooting Stephenson, but claimed it was in self-defense.

The district attorney's office said Sutton claimed Stephenson shot at him first. However, surveillance video from the pub only showed Sutton firing his gun and did not capture Stephenson firing any shots or his arrival.

It wasn't until investigators tested 11 bullet casings that they found Stephenson did not fire at Sutton, and all bullets came from one weapon, according to the district attorney's office.

On Wednesday, a DeKalb County jury found Sutton guilty of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession. A DeKalb County judge sentenced him to life with the possibility of parole, plus 15 years.

He will serve the two life sentences consecutively. His first sentence was handed down last month after he pleaded guilty to the 2024 shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Chamblee gas station.

RELATED STORY: Man shot while asking for money at Chamblee gas station dies, suspect identified

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting outside the pub.

The district attorney's office did not say if Sutton and Stephenson knew each other before the fatal encounter, or if Sutton knew his 2024 victim.

While video did not show Stephenson firing or arriving, it's unclear where exactly he was standing when he was shot.