Dalton man in custody following Whitfield County SVU probe

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The Brief Chase Hunter Hindman was arrested in Dalton following an investigation by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. Authorities charged the suspect with sexual exploitation of children after serving a warrant. Officials transported Hindman to jail, where he remains held without bond.



A special victims unit investigation in Dalton led to the arrest of Chase Hunter Hindman on a sexual exploitation of children charge.

What we know:

SVU investigators arrested Hindman after serving him with an arrest warrant. Authorities charged Hindman with sexual exploitation of children.

Deputies transported Hindman to the Whitfield County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.

Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies place Chase Hunter Hindman into a patrol vehicle following his arrest in Dalton, Georgia, on sexual exploitation of children charges, where he is currently held without bond as of July 30, 2026. (Whitfield County S Expand

What they're saying:

Sheriff Darren J. Pierce emphasized that protecting young residents remains a core priority for the agency.

"We aren't slowing down. If you prey on children in Whitfield County, we will be coming," Pierce said.

A mugshot shows Chase Hunter Hindman following his arrest by Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit investigators on child sexual exploitation charges in Dalton, Georgia, on July 30, 2026. (Whitfield County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details regarding the specific evidence that led to the warrant. It remains unclear if additional charges will be filed as investigators continue reviewing cases.