Police rescue child, make arrest after Midtown Atlanta car theft

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The Brief Atlanta police have recovered a stolen vehicle and found a child safe following a reported kidnapping along Spring Street. Officers located a possible suspect and took the individual into custody after a second scene developed near Howell Mill Rd NW and Collier Rd NW. Authorities report no injuries related to the incident, and the investigation remains active.



Authorities are trying to piece together what led to a car being taken with a child inside in the heart of Midtown Atlanta on Thursday.

The child has been recovered safely, and one person is in custody.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to 930 Spring St. NW to investigate a reported vehicle theft and kidnapping.

Authorities found the child unharmed and recovered the vehicle near the intersection of Howell Mill Road NW and Collier Road NW.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the Publix shopping center on Collier Road NW around 5:10 p.m. and spotted a mother and two children with authorities.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or detailed what led to the initial vehicle theft. Officials have not confirmed whether formal charges have been filed as the investigation continues.