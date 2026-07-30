Former student charged after threat at Butts County middle school

article

The Brief A former student faces criminal charges following a threat directed at an individual and the campus as a whole at Henderson Middle School. Interim Superintendent Will Rustin stated in a letter to families that the district intends to prosecute the individual to the fullest extent of the law. The letter doesn't mention how the threat was made or what it actually said.



A former student is now facing charges after a threat at Henderson Middle School (HMS), according to the Butts County School System.

What we know:

In a letter to parents, the Butts County School System Interim Superintendent Will Rustin said that the administrators at the middle school were made aware of a threat against someone at HMS and the entire school.

Rustin also stated that a former student allegedly made the threat and is now facing charges.

What we don't know:

The exact date the threat was made is unclear from the letter.

The letter doesn't mention how the threat was made or what it actually said.

Officials have not identified the specific individual at the school who was targeted by the former student.

While the school district notes the former student has been charged, the statement does not clarify if the suspect has been arrested or remains at large.

The letter does not name the former student, state their age, or list the exact criminal charges filed against them.

School officials did not specify when the school administration first became aware of the threat or when the threat was intended to be carried out.

What they're saying:

Rustin assured parents that safety is the school district's top priority in the letter:

"We will always take the greatest precaution to ensure that our students and staff are safe at all times. As always, we are thankful for our local public safety officials who are always there to ensure our safety."

The interim superintendent added that the former student will be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."