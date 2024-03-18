Homeless man shot after asking for money at Chamblee gas station

article

One person was arrested in the shooting of a homeless man at a Chamblee gas station on Monday.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. at the QuikTrip along Chamblee Tucker Road just off of Interstate 85.

According to the Chamblee Police Department, the man had going up to several people at the gas station asking for money. Investigators say when he approached one driver at pump 6, he was shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say it took an hour and a half to track down the shooter’s vehicle in East Point. One person was taken into custody.

Their name and charges have not been released.