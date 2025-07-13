Jade Cargill gears up for 'brutal' showdown against Naomi at WWE Evolution

The Brief Jade Cargill is preparing for a "brutal" showdown against Naomi at WWE Evolution, with their rivalry marked by intense back-and-forth attacks and a "no holds barred" stipulation. WWE Evolution is the first all-women WWE pay-per-view in Atlanta since 2018, featuring high-profile matchups, including Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship. Cargill sees the event as a moment of empowerment, aiming to inspire young girls, including her daughter, to pursue their dreams and showcase their true selves.



WWE Queen of the Ring and two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill is preparing for what she calls a "brutal" showdown at WWE Evolution this Sunday at State Farm Arena — and the stakes are personal.

Jade Cargill one-on-one

"I’m hoping to get this done with," Cargill said. "Every week it’s something. She comes after me. I adjust, and she runs. I’m tired of it."

Cargill is set to face Naomi in what she expects to be one of the most intense matches of her career. Their rivalry has escalated over weeks of back-and-forth attacks, including one moment Cargill described as Naomi throwing her onto a car.

"We’re going to be dealing with all kinds of things — from babies to people to tables to chairs to popcorn — everything you name," she said. "I am done. We are going all out."

Sunday’s Evolution event marks the first all-women WWE pay-per-view in Atlanta since 2018. The card includes several high-profile matchups, including Tiffany Stratton facing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship.

"We’re excited to show what we got," said Cargill, who lives in the Atlanta area with her husband, former MLB All-Star Brandon Phillips. "We don’t get shows like this often, so we’re going to preview what we’re doing and go out there and build up."

Cargill’s match against Naomi has drawn particular attention for its deeply personal backstory and the "no holds barred" stipulation.

"She’s missing money in the bank. She has all kinds of things — barbed wire, briefcases. She’s trying to hurt me," Cargill said. "Hopefully people in the crowd are on my side — maybe a cousin throws in an elbow."

Jade Cargill makes her entrance during SmackDown at PPG PAINTS Arena on July 4, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images)

The event carries special meaning for Cargill, a Florida native and former basketball standout at Jacksonville University. Now raising her daughter in Atlanta, she sees Sunday’s event as a moment of empowerment.

"I want girls like my daughter to know you can do anything you put your mind to," she said. "Don’t let anyone tell you who you are. You show them who you are."

When asked if she had a message for Naomi ahead of the bout, Cargill didn’t hesitate: "Girl, you already know it’s coming. This Sunday. Be ready — a storm is coming."

Cargill in Atlanta

Outside the ring, Cargill shared some of her favorite Atlanta spots — including kimchi wings from Kimchi Red in Alpharetta and classics from Wings 101 — and confirmed her status as an Outkast fan. Though her husband played most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, she said she roots for the Braves.

"We had a fantastic year when he played here," she said of the 2017-2018 season at what is now Truist Park. "I was more down for the Braves."

Asked about her past as a high school and college basketball standout, Cargill laughed and said she still follows the WNBA closely, naming Erica Wheeler and Skylar Diggins among her favorites.

Fans can expect an action-packed weekend, capped off by what Cargill promises will be a statement performance.

"This is just the beginning," she said. "The women’s evolution is here."