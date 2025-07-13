WWE Evolution 2: Historic night for women's wrestling at State Farm Arena | Things to know

The Brief WWE Evolution 2 showcases high-profile matches, including IYO Sky vs. Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus, and a Women's IC Title Triple Threat featuring Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria. The event highlights WWE's commitment to women's wrestling, with storyline-driven feuds such as Jade Cargill vs. Naomi and the introduction of fresh talent like Jordynne Grace. Evolution 2 emphasizes WWE's vision of equality and mainstream visibility for women, featuring trailblazers and new competitors in a major PPV setting.



WWE’s second-ever all-women Premium Live Event, Evolution 2, takes the stage at State Farm Arena on Sunday, July 13, marking a full-circle moment since its 2018 debut.

WWE Evolution 2 matches

What we know:

IYO Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – A rematch from their WrestleMania 41 clash; Sky selected Ripley, promising high-level technical action.

WWE Women’s Title – Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus – Legendary Stratus answered the challenge posed by Stratton on July 4 SmackDown.

Women’s IC Title Triple Threat – Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria – A storyline fueled by WrestleMania and Money in the Bank drama.

Fatal 4-Way Tag – Teams from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT unite for the Women’s Tag Team titles.

No Holds Barred – Jade Cargill vs. Naomi – A feud escalating since WrestleMania, culminating in an anything-goes match .

NXT Women’s Title – Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace – Grace earned her shot through a multi-wrestler eliminator.

Women’s Battle Royal – Winner will earn a title shot at Clash at Paris in August.

WWE broadcast and time

Timeline:

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET, show begins at 6:30 p.m., streaming live on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.

Jade Cargill celebrates her win during Night Of Champions at Kingdom Arena on June 28, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

Heading to State Farm Arena?

What you can do:

Tickets & Attendance: As of July 8, approximately 10,731 tickets were distributed in the 12,785-seat configuration.

Getting There: Same logistics as Saturday night—reserve parking early or use MARTA; the venue is cashless.

Weather Protection: Expect afternoon storms; bring rain gear. Arena A/C keeps indoor temps cool.

Security: Identical to Saturday—bag size limits, no outside food, metal-detector screening, and no re-entry.

Fan Tips: Arrive early to settle in; the card starts later than Saturday, so plan hydration and snacks accordingly.

Why you should care:

Evolution 2 represents WWE’s ongoing investment in women’s wrestling. Storyline-driven tensions include Stratton vs. Stratus, Becky Lynch’s tangled rivalry post-MITB, and Jade Cargill vs. Naomi's escalating feud. NXT competitors like Jordynne Grace and the battle royal entrants introduce fresh talent into major PPV scenes. The return of trailblazers like Vickie Guerrero adds nostalgic weight to the event.

Evolution 2025 not only spotlights women’s in-ring talent but reinforces WWE’s vision of equality in storytelling and mainstream visibility.