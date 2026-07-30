That was no earthquake: What we learned about Wednesday’s tremor

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The Brief A reported 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Lilburn was reclassified by the U.S. Geological Survey as a manmade quarry blast. The tremor occurred Wednesday afternoon near Meadowcreek High School and was only felt locally by people in the immediate area. Officials triangulated the center of the blast near Gwinnett County Fire Station 23, where at least three active quarries operate nearby.



Wednesday’s reported minor earthquake centered near Lilburn appears to have been more manmade than a natural rumbling.

What we know:

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook metro Atlanta just after noon on Wednesday. The tremor was only felt locally, with only those in the immediate area reporting a vibration or rumble similar to a large truck passing.

On Thursday, the USGS changed the status to "quarry blast." The center of the quake was triangulated to the campus of Meadowcreek High School behind Gwinnett County Fire Station 23.

There are no fewer than three quarries in that area, all active.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown which specific quarry performed the blast that caused the tremor.

It is unclear if any damage was caused to Meadowcreek High School or nearby properties.

Authorities have not stated whether future planned blasts will occur in the area.