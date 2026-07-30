Atlanta Falcons training camp: What you need to know about its opening days
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the start of training camp due to a back injury.
Falcons quarterback injury update
What we know:
Tagovailoa suffered a back flare-up that will keep him off the field temporarily, according to team officials. The team released veteran Trevor Siemian and signed quarterback Cooper Rush to handle practice throwing alongside undrafted rookie Jack Strand and Michael Penix Jr.
Penix is participating in individual and 7-on-7 drills while recovering from a season-ending ACL tear. Rush flew in to assist with team reps while Tagovailoa heals.
Atlanta training camp roster
What we don't know:
Officials have not given an exact date for when Tagovailoa or Penix will receive full medical clearance for 11-on-11 contact drills.
The organization also did not comment on how long star running back Bijan Robinson will hold in during his contract negotiations.
Falcons offense contract negotiations
What they're saying:
Robinson attended practice Wednesday but stayed on the sidelines after the team exercised his fifth-year contract option. Teammate Drake London praised his impact, calling him a special player who can turn a simple swing route into a 60-yard gain.
Stefanski emphasized that he expects Tagovailoa back on the field sooner rather than later. Penix noted that doctors gave him a four-week benchmark for his next stage of rehabilitation.
Flowery Branch practice details
By the numbers:
Rush enters his ninth league season with 42 career games played, 3,766 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.
Penix started nine games for Atlanta before tearing his ACL during the previous season.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Fox 5 Sports reporter Kelly Price, who interviewed Falcons players and analyzed training camp developments, as well as the Associated Press.