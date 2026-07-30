Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich loses wife Cristina to cancer

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The Brief Cristina Ulbrich, the wife of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, has died following a battle with cancer. The Atlanta Falcons team released an official statement asking the public to respect the privacy of the Ulbrich family. The organization expressed deep condolences to Jeff Ulbrich, his children and all who loved his late wife.



Cristina Ulbrich, wife of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, died after a battle with cancer, the NFL franchise announced Thursday.

What we know:

The Atlanta Falcons announced the death of Cristina Ulbrich following her battle with cancer. She was the wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The organization described her as a devoted wife, mother and friend whose strength, grace and resilience touched everyone who knew her. The franchise extended condolences to Jeff, their children and the broader Falcons community.

What they're saying:

The Falcons organization asked the public to honor the family's space during this painful period.

"We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve this profound loss, and we stand with them in support and remembrance of Cristina's life," the team said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details regarding memorial services or funeral arrangements for the family.

It remains unconfirmed how long she had been receiving treatment prior to her passing.