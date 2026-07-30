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Fayette County marshals charge man after dog dies from heat stroke

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fayetteville
Published July 30, 2026 6:59 PM EDT
Published July 30, 2026 6:59 PM EDT
Man charged after dog dies in hot backyard heat
Man charged after dog dies in hot backyard heat

Man charged after dog dies in hot backyard heat

A man faces a felony animal cruelty charge after leaving his dog tethered in direct sunlight without shade for over two hours.

The Brief

    • Fayette County Marshals charged a man with felony animal cruelty after his dog died from heat stroke. 
    • Authorities found the dog in distress tethered outdoors with food and water, but lacking any shade. 
    • Fayette County Animal Control warns that dogs can experience severe heat illness within 30 minutes. 

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayette County authorities charged a man with felony animal cruelty after leaving his tethered dog in direct sunlight without shade, leading to the animal's death from heat stroke. 

Fayette County animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

Fayette County Marshals and Animal Control officers responded to a 911 call at a home on Marlette Manor. They found a dog in critical medical distress after being left outside in the heat since 11 a.m. 

Officers loaded the animal into a vehicle to race to an emergency veterinary clinic, but the dog died on the way. Investigating officers noted that while food and water were present, the dog had no shade and had become tangled in its tether, which cut off access to its drinking supply. 

Dog heat stroke death prompts urgent warning for pet owners
Dog heat stroke death prompts urgent warning for pet owners

Dog heat stroke death prompts urgent warning for pet owners

The tragic death of a dog from heat stroke in Fayette County has prompted an urgent warning for pet owners. Officials stress that while the animal had food and water, access to proper shade and shelter from direct sunlight is critical during summer heat.

Heat stroke timeline and prevention

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the dog owner facing the felony charge. Officials have also not specified the exact total temperature during the two-and-a-half-hour period the dog remained outside. 

Pet safety guidelines

What you can do:

Fayette County Animal Control Director Tracy Thompson urges pet owners to take extreme caution during warm weather. Dogs do not sweat like humans and can develop heat exhaustion in as little as 30 to 40 minutes when exposed to direct sunlight. 

Owners should ensure outdoor animals have continuous shade and clean drinking water. Thompson recommends checking asphalt temperature with the back of a hand before walks, as hot pavement quickly burns paw pads. If a pet shows signs of overheating, owners should move the animal to a cool spot immediately and apply cool water—never ice-cold water—to its paws and body before seeking emergency veterinary care. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from broadcast reporting by FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans, who detailed the local law enforcement response in Fayette County, as well as official statements from Fayette County Animal Control Director Tracy Thompson.

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