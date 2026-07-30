Fayette County marshals charge man after dog dies from heat stroke

The Brief Fayette County Marshals charged a man with felony animal cruelty after his dog died from heat stroke. Authorities found the dog in distress tethered outdoors with food and water, but lacking any shade. Fayette County Animal Control warns that dogs can experience severe heat illness within 30 minutes.



Fayette County authorities charged a man with felony animal cruelty after leaving his tethered dog in direct sunlight without shade, leading to the animal's death from heat stroke.

Fayette County animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

Fayette County Marshals and Animal Control officers responded to a 911 call at a home on Marlette Manor. They found a dog in critical medical distress after being left outside in the heat since 11 a.m.

Officers loaded the animal into a vehicle to race to an emergency veterinary clinic, but the dog died on the way. Investigating officers noted that while food and water were present, the dog had no shade and had become tangled in its tether, which cut off access to its drinking supply.

Heat stroke timeline and prevention

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the dog owner facing the felony charge. Officials have also not specified the exact total temperature during the two-and-a-half-hour period the dog remained outside.

Pet safety guidelines

What you can do:

Fayette County Animal Control Director Tracy Thompson urges pet owners to take extreme caution during warm weather. Dogs do not sweat like humans and can develop heat exhaustion in as little as 30 to 40 minutes when exposed to direct sunlight.

Owners should ensure outdoor animals have continuous shade and clean drinking water. Thompson recommends checking asphalt temperature with the back of a hand before walks, as hot pavement quickly burns paw pads. If a pet shows signs of overheating, owners should move the animal to a cool spot immediately and apply cool water—never ice-cold water—to its paws and body before seeking emergency veterinary care.