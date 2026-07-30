Why Mike Collins is facing growing pressure over campaign ties in Georgia

The Brief Republican candidate Mike Collins faced intense scrutiny Thursday in Forsyth over reported campaign ties to white nationalism in Georgia's Senate race. Sen. Jon Ossoff renewed demands for Collins to release communications and detail payments related to reported connections with far-right figures. Recent polls show Ossoff leading the high-profile race as Collins works to shift momentum back toward his legislative priorities.



Republican Senate candidate Mike Collins brushed off questions about alleged campaign connections to white nationalism Thursday during a news conference in Monroe, attempting to redirect focus toward Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff's legislative record.

Georgia Senate campaign controversy

What we know:

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins faced persistent questions regarding reported campaign connections to far-right extremism during a Thursday news conference at a Monroe hospital. When asked about the allegations, Collins declined to answer reporters' questions directly and argued that he had already addressed the issue.

"You know we fully addressed that, but Jon Ossoff refuses to disavow these democratic socialist movements in our country," Collins said.

Campaign scrutiny in Forsyth

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether Collins or his business made payments to individuals linked to far-right groups, nor has his campaign released internal communications regarding the matter. Collins has not publicly detailed the specific timeline of his past response to the accusations.

Senate candidates swap criticisms

What they're saying:

Ahead of the news conference, Sen. Jon Ossoff held a press call urging Collins to address documented ties to far-right extremism directly. Ossoff questioned Collins' silence regarding communications and potential financial transactions.

"It has now been two full weeks since Congressman Mike Collins refused to answer how much he or his business paid this neo-Nazi," Ossoff said. "Congressman Mike Collins needs to answer these questions. Will he apologize for his office's documented ties to prominent white supremacists? Will he release in full every single text message, email, or other communication between his office and these prominent white supremacists? And will he ever answer whether he or his business paid this neo-Nazi for his services?"

Focus on legislative priorities

The backstory:

Collins attempted to pivot away from the controversy by focusing on government oversight and his platform for Georgia. "What we're doing is cleaning out the waste, fraud, and abuse," Collins said.

"My plan as your next U.S. Senator is to use my business experience to build on that record and make life more affordable, more safe, and more prosperous for every Georgian," Collins added.

November election outlook

What's next:

With several recent polls showing Ossoff leading the closely watched race, Collins is pushing to regain momentum ahead of the fall vote. Despite the growing debate, Collins expressed confidence in his path forward, stating, "The people will choose to get rid of him in November."