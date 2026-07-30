GBI, US Marshals search for wanted murder suspects

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The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service are asking for the public's help to locate two fugitives wanted for murder in separate Floyd County cases. Treveonsay Burge is wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Adam Taylor Hernandez in the back of the head in Rome on October 21, 2025. Chancelor Crawford is wanted after allegedly hitting Chancelor Donaldson with a handgun and shooting him in the back of the head on April 19. The two are considered armed and dangerous and federal authorities are warning people not to approach the two suspects.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service are asking the public's help in finding two wanted murder suspects.

What we know:

Treveonsay Trejion Burge, 23, and Chancelor Lamar Crawford, 25, are both wanted for murder in separate cases in Floyd County.

According to authorities, Burge is accused of shooting and killing Adam Taylor Hernandez in the back of the head on October 21, 2025. Burge is wanted on felony murder and aggravated assault charges. He was last seen in Rome.

Burge has an alias known as "KAPO307," according to federal authorities. Law enforcement describe him as between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Federal authorities said Crawford allegedly hit Chancellor Donaldson in the face with a handgun before shooting and killing Donaldson in the back of the head as he turned away on April 19 in front of a retail store. He is wanted for malice murder, aggravated assault in relation to Donaldson's shooting death. U.S. Marshals Office stated that he is also wanted for a probation violation for prior charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and gun possession.

U.S. Marshals describe Crawford as 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. Authorities said he has black hair and brown eyes.

Crawford was last seen on North Broad Street in Rome the day of the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed exactly where Burge or Crawford may be hiding.

It remains unclear what specific motive or interaction led to the fatal shootings.

While the warrant details the physical assault and shooting, investigators have not released what provoked the initial confrontation in front of the retail store.

What you can do:

Investigators are encouraging the public to contact the U.S. Marshal's Office if they have any information about the suspects' whereabouts by calling or texting 404-834-8301. Tips can also be submitted to usmstips@usdoj.gov. Authorities said the two men are considered armed and dangerous and are asking people not to approach them.