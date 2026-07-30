Man charged with murder after fatal Gainesville attack

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The Brief Tommy Jonathan Payne now faces charges of malice murder and felony murder following the death of 62-year-old Carolyn Louise Garrett. Gainesville police state that Garrett was attacked and injured on July 21, passing away from her injuries days later. Payne is currently booked into the Hall County Jail; his prior charges included aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and loitering or prowling.



A man is now facing murder charges after a 62-year-old woman in Gainesville died days later after she was attacked, according to police.

What we know:

Gainesville police said that the attack happened last week, on July 21.

Sixty-two-year-old Carolyn Louise Garrett was assaulted that day and was injured in the alleged attack. Days later, the woman died.

Tommy Jonathan Payne was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently booked into the Hall County Jail.

Payne now faces additional charges of malice murder and felony murder. His previous charges were aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and loitering or prowling charges, according to jail records.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a motive or detailed what led up to the initial assault.

It's unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other before the attack. Police have not said exactly when the woman died.

Police have not disclosed the specific location where the July 21 assault took place.

Authorities have not released details of how the woman was assaulted.