1 killed in crash on I-75 in Fulton County on Monday morning

The Brief One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 South in Fulton County early Monday morning. Investigators say a Toyota Tundra struck a Honda Civic from behind near Central Avenue. Southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for about three hours while authorities investigated.



A driver was killed Monday morning in a crash that shut down Interstate 75 South for several hours in Fulton County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and found a black Toyota Tundra and a black Honda Civic involved in the collision.

Preliminary findings indicate the Honda was either stopped or traveling at a very low speed in the southbound lanes of I-75 for reasons that remain under investigation. Authorities said the Toyota approached from behind and collided with the rear of the Honda.

The impact forced both vehicles off the roadway.

The driver of the Honda suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation and determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were blocked for approximately three hours as troopers processed the scene and cleared the roadway.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.