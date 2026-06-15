World Cup Atlanta Live Blog: Gates open for Spain vs. Cabo Verde

The Brief Spain begins its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign Monday at Atlanta Stadium against tournament newcomer Cabo Verde. The 2010 World Cup champions enter as one of the favorites to win the tournament and are ranked No. 2 in the world. Cabo Verde is making its World Cup debut after an impressive qualifying run and arrives on a two-match winning streak.



Atlanta will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup match Monday when Spain faces Cabo Verde in a Group H showdown at Atlanta Stadium.

Match information

Kickoff is scheduled for noon. Stadium gates opened at 9 a.m., three hours before the start of the match.

The match marks a historic moment for the city after years of planning and preparation. Atlanta Stadium — formerly Mercedes-Benz Stadium — has been transformed for the tournament and was recently named the top World Cup venue in the United States by USA Today.

While no road closures were planned ahead of kickoff, Atlanta police said traffic patterns could change if crowd sizes require additional crowd-control measures.

Officials are also preparing for increased security and congestion as international visitors, dignitaries, political leaders and celebrities arrive downtown for the opening match.

Fans should arrive early

Officials are encouraging fans to plan ahead and review stadium policies before heading downtown.

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The clear bag policy remains in effect, and FIFA has additional restrictions on items that can be brought inside the stadium. Tickets remained available on the secondary market Monday morning, though prices were still high.

Inside Atlanta Stadium

The venue itself has undergone a dramatic transformation for the tournament.

A FIFA-approved natural grass playing surface was installed over the stadium's traditional artificial turf. The grass was grown for more than a year before being transported from Colorado and installed atop a specialized sand and aluminum decking system designed to meet FIFA standards.

Atlanta Stadium is the only indoor venue among the 12 U.S. World Cup host sites, and officials plan to keep the roof closed for today's match.

Weather for today's match

Weather should cooperate for Atlanta's first World Cup match. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures reaching the low 80s by kickoff. While humidity remains noticeable, conditions are less oppressive than they were over the weekend, and most of metro Atlanta is expected to stay dry through the afternoon.

FULL FORECAST HERE

A few isolated showers could develop well south and west of the city later in the day, but rain is not expected to impact Spain and Cabo Verde at Atlanta Stadium. The roof at Atlanta Stadium will remain closed and fans traveling downtown should find favorable conditions for pregame festivities and outdoor events.

9 A.M. UPDATE

The gates at Atlanta Stadium opened at 9 a.m., and fans are starting to make their way inside ahead of the noon kickoff between Spain and Cabo Verde — the first FIFA World Cup match ever played in Atlanta.

The atmosphere around the stadium is beginning to pick up as supporters from both countries gather for pregame festivities and fan marches into the venue.

Most fans expect Spain, the world's No. 2-ranked team and 2010 World Cup champion, to come away with a win. But plenty of people are also embracing Cabo Verde's underdog story. The Blue Sharks are making their World Cup debut, and some neutral fans have already adopted them as their team for the tournament.

With three hours to go until kickoff, the crowds are growing and the excitement that Atlanta has been waiting years for is finally starting to feel real.

7 A.M. UPDATE

In about two hours, stadium gates will open and fans from both countries will begin making their way inside. But before kickoff, supporters are planning to bring plenty of energy to the streets of downtown Atlanta.

At 9:30 a.m., Spain supporters are expected to march to the stadium from Casa España at Mitchell and Forsyth streets as part of organized pre-match festivities coordinated with FIFA and city leaders.

Not to be outdone, Cabo Verde fans are also planning a 9:30 a.m. gathering at a brewery on Northside Drive before making their way toward the stadium.

David vs. Goliath in Group H

Spain enters the tournament ranked No. 2 in the FIFA world rankings and is widely considered one of the favorites to win the World Cup. The 2010 champions are making their 17th World Cup appearance and feature stars such as Rodri, Pedri and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Cabo Verde, meanwhile, is making its World Cup debut. The island nation off the west coast of Africa has a population of just over 500,000 and is one of the smallest countries ever to qualify for the tournament. The Blue Sharks arrive as one of the lowest-ranked teams in the field but have embraced their role as the underdog.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente cautioned against overlooking Cabo Verde, saying his team expects a difficult challenge despite entering as a heavy favorite.

PREVIOUS STORY: Spain, Cabo Verde fans pack Atlanta ahead of Monday matchup

The two teams are joined in Group H by Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Teams earn three points for a win and one point for a draw during group play, with the top teams advancing to the knockout rounds.

Spain enters as heavy favorite

Spain arrives in Atlanta ranked No. 2 in the FIFA world rankings and fresh off a 3-1 victory over Peru in a pre-tournament friendly. The Spaniards qualified comfortably for the World Cup by winning their European qualifying group and have been among the most consistent international powers over the past two decades.

Sportsbooks have installed Spain as a massive favorite. Most betting markets give La Roja better than an 85% chance of victory, with Spain listed around -1500 on the moneyline entering match day.

Spain's roster includes several of the world's top players, including midfielder Rodri, rising star Lamine Yamal, winger Nico Williams and midfielder Pedri.

Cabo Verde embracing historic moment

Known as the Blue Sharks, Cabo Verde secured its first World Cup appearance by winning its African qualifying group and finishing ahead of Cameroon. The island nation off Africa's west coast enters the tournament with momentum after consecutive 3-0 victories over Serbia and Bermuda in friendlies.

Cabo Verde is currently ranked No. 67 in the world and is considered one of the tournament's biggest underdogs. Still, supporters have embraced the team's unlikely journey to soccer's biggest stage, with the country's worldwide diaspora playing a major role in supporting the national team.

Players to watch

Spain

Lamine Yamal

Rodri (Rodrigo Hernández Cascante)

Pedri (Pedro González López)

Nico Williams

Mikel Oyarzabal

Cabo Verde

Ryan Mendes

Jovane Cabral

Jamiro Monteiro

Kevin Pina

Steven Moreira

U.S. team off to fast start

The United States enters its second World Cup match later this week riding a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in its opener. The Americans set a team World Cup record for goals scored in a match, while striker Folarin Balogun scored twice. The only concern was an injury to Christian Pulisic, who left the match early and remains day-to-day.

How to watch

Match: Spain vs. Cabo Verde

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group H

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: Noon ET

Location: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX One, FOX Sports

Looking ahead

Today's game is the first of eight World Cup matches scheduled for Atlanta this summer.

The city will also host Czechia vs. South Africa on June 18, Spain vs. Saudi Arabia on June 21, Morocco vs. Haiti on June 24, Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan on June 27, a Round of 32 match on July 1, a Round of 16 match on July 7 and a semifinal on July 15.

