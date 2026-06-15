Metro Atlanta weather: Pleasant World Cup weather before rain returns

The Brief Dry conditions and temperatures in the low 80s are expected for Atlanta's first World Cup match Monday. Clouds will increase through the day, but most metro areas should stay rain-free through kickoff and much of the afternoon. Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday, with the highest chances expected Thursday and Friday.



Atlanta is getting a favorable weather setup for the city's first World Cup match.

After widespread rain moved through parts of north and central Georgia Sunday, drier conditions have settled into the metro area Monday morning. While some cloud cover remains, there are also breaks of sunshine, creating a comfortable start to the day by mid-June standards.

Humidity levels remain elevated, but they are not as oppressive as they were over the weekend. Morning temperatures are ranging from the mid-60s in North Georgia to the low 70s closer to Atlanta.

Match day outlook ⚽🌤️

Fans heading to Atlanta Stadium for Spain vs. Cabo Verde should encounter dry weather.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s this afternoon, several degrees below the 90-degree mark. Cloud cover will gradually increase through the day, but forecasters expect most of metro Atlanta to remain rain-free during the match.

A few isolated showers could develop late in the day south and west of Atlanta, particularly near the Georgia-Alabama border, but widespread rain is not expected.

Looking ahead ☔⚡

The weather pattern becomes more active beginning Tuesday.

A stalled front and developing area of low pressure are expected to bring periods of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day Tuesday, including possible morning rainfall. The heaviest activity is still expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances decrease slightly Wednesday before climbing again Thursday and Friday, when widespread showers and storms are expected across north Georgia.

The forecast improves heading into the weekend, with lower rain chances expected ahead of Atlanta's next World Cup match on Sunday.

Five-day forecast 📅

Monday 🌤️

High: Low 80s

Mostly dry with increasing clouds.

Tuesday ☔⚡

High: Near 80

Numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday ⛅

High: Low 80s

A brief break with scattered rain chances.

Thursday 🌧️⚡

High: Around 80

Higher coverage of showers and storms.

Friday 🌦️⚡

High: Around 80

Wet weather continues before improving for the weekend.