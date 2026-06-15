Fleeing Gwinnett driver fights officer over taser during arrest

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The Brief Gwinnett County police captured a man with nine active arrest warrants after a traffic stop escalated into a vehicle and foot pursuit. A woman passenger was allegedly held against her will inside the vehicle before executing a desperate escape during the chase. The suspect faces 11 additional charges after fighting an officer over a taser in a wooded area.



A fleeing driver nearly ran over a woman who jumped from his moving car before he fought an officer during a chaotic arrest in Gwinnett County.

What we know:

A Gwinnett County police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle with an unreadable temporary tag on April 7. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away, sparking a pursuit where the officer noticed signs of a physical fight inside the car and suspected the driver was impaired, according to police.

The dangerous situation peaked when the driver pulled into a cul-de-sac and a woman passenger tried to run away.

She screamed "no" and "stop," but the driver, identified as Edward Briones Revolorio, repeatedly pulled her back into the vehicle. When she finally broke free and escaped, Briones Revolorio nearly ran her over as he drove away, according to police.

The officer used force to disable the vehicle, forcing Briones Revolorio to run into a wooded area.

The officer fired a taser, but the thick brush blocked the darts. The officer then attempted a drive-stunning move to gain compliance, but Briones Revolorio grabbed the device, and the two wrestled over it until backup arrived to take him into custody.

Officers discovered Briones Revolorio had nine active warrants, and the responding officer obtained 11 more warrants related to this incident.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific nature of the nine original active arrest warrants Briones Revolorio held prior to this pursuit. Police have also not released the identity or medical condition of the woman who escaped from the vehicle.