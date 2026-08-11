MARTA narrows CEO search to 3 finalists, decision soon

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The Brief MARTA has named three finalists in its search for a permanent general manager and CEO. The candidates are interim CEO Jonathan Hunt, Cleveland Ferguson III and Leroy Jones. MARTA's board plans to select the agency's next leader at its meeting Thursday.



MARTA has narrowed its search for a new leader to three finalists and could name its next permanent general manager and CEO this week.

What we know:

The finalists are interim MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt; Cleveland Ferguson III of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority; and Leroy Jones of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

MARTA's board has interviewed all three candidates as it works to fill the transit agency's top leadership position.

Decision expected Thursday

What's next:

The board is expected to make its selection and name a permanent general manager and CEO during its meeting Thursday.

The person selected will take over leadership of the Atlanta region's largest public transit system, overseeing MARTA's bus and rail operations as well as the agency's ongoing projects and future expansion plans.

Jonathan Hunt has served as interim general manager and CEO since former CEO Collie Greenwood departed due to immigration and personal matters.

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