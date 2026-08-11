Man dies after losing control of truck on Ernest Barrett Parkway

The Brief An 81-year-old Marietta man died Saturday following a two-vehicle collision on Ernest Barrett Parkway earlier this month. Authorities said the victim crossed the median into oncoming traffic near the Irwin Road overpass before colliding with a tanker truck. Police continue to investigate the crash and are asking any witnesses to contact the traffic enforcement unit.



A Marietta man has died days after losing control of his pickup truck and crashing into a tanker truck on Ernest Barrett Parkway, authorities said.

What we know:

An 81-year-old Marietta man died Saturday after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash two days earlier.

Investigators said Michael Alvarado was driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Ernest Barrett Parkway, north of the Irwin Road overpass, around 7:55 p.m. Thursday.

At the same time, a 43-year-old man was driving a gray 2023 Mack Anthem pulling a tanker semi-trailer southbound.

Alvarado lost control of his truck, crossed the median, and entered the southbound lanes. The front of the Mack truck slammed into the driver's side of the Chevrolet, knocking it onto the western shoulder.

Emergency crews rushed Alvarado to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died.

The other driver was able to bring his rig to a controlled stop in the right southbound lane and was not hurt.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused Alvarado to lose control and cross the median. The collision remains under active investigation by the Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional details is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987, referencing case #26050581.