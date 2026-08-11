UGA medical students tour Georgia amid doctor shortage

The Brief The 64 members of the University of Georgia's inaugural medical school class traveled across Georgia this summer to learn about the state's health care needs. Students visited communities including Macon, Thomaston and Sandersville, where they met residents and toured medical facilities. The program comes as Georgia faces a severe physician shortage, with 10 counties having no active physician.



Before beginning their medical school studies, members of the University of Georgia's inaugural class hit the road to get a firsthand look at health care challenges facing communities across the state.

What we know:

All 64 members of the class participated in the summer trips, visiting cities including Macon, Thomaston and Sandersville.

During the visits, students toured medical facilities and met with residents to learn more about the health care needs of different communities.

Learning beyond the classroom

What they're saying:

Faculty members said the goal was to expose future doctors to regional health care challenges before they enter the classroom and begin their formal medical education.

The trips also gave students an opportunity to see how access to doctors and medical services can vary significantly depending on where Georgians live.

Georgia faces physician shortage

Big picture view:

The program comes as Georgia continues to face a severe shortage of physicians, particularly in some rural areas.

Ten Georgia counties currently have no active physician at all, underscoring the difficulty some residents face accessing medical care.

By introducing students to communities across the state early in their training, UGA hopes its future physicians will gain a better understanding of those disparities and the medical needs they could eventually help address.