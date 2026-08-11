2 Rockdale County high schools placed on lockdown after threats

The Brief Rockdale County High School and Heritage High School were placed on lockdown following separate bomb threats. Conyers police and the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office are investigating and working to identify who is responsible. Authorities said there was no information indicating either threat was credible as of late Tuesday morning.



Two Rockdale County high schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday as authorities investigated separate bomb threats.

What we know:

The Conyers Police Department and Rockdale County Sheriff's Office responded to threats involving Rockdale County High School and Heritage High School.

Both schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement investigated.

No indication threats are credible

What they're saying:

Authorities said there was no information as of late Tuesday morning indicating that either bomb threat was credible.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it was actively investigating a safety threat made toward a local school and was working with Conyers police to identify the person responsible.

Officials have not released details about how the threats were made or whether investigators believe they are connected.

Law enforcement asked people to avoid the areas around the schools while the investigation continues.

Parents to receive updates

What's next:

School officials are expected to communicate directly with parents as additional information becomes available.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and additional details will be released when available.