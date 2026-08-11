14-year-old girl missing in Rome area, police asking for help

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The Brief Rome police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Alana Phillips, who is considered missing and whose safety is a concern. Phillips may be traveling in a burgundy 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe with Georgia license plate SHP 5309. The vehicle was last seen around 8:01 a.m. Aug. 10 in the Shannon area.



Police in Rome are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl amid concerns for her safety.

What we know:

The Rome Police Department said officers are actively searching for Alana Phillips and are asking anyone who sees her or her vehicle to contact authorities immediately.

Description of Alana Phillips

Phillips is described as about 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Vehicle last seen in Shannon

What you can do:

Police said the teenager may be traveling in a burgundy 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe with Georgia license plate SHP 5309.

Courtesy of Rome Police Department

The vehicle was last seen around 8:01 a.m. Aug. 10 in the Shannon area of Georgia.

Anyone who sees Phillips or the Tahoe, or has information that could help police locate her, is asked to call 911 immediately.